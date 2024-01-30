Sponsored: Go with friends to see this unmissable performance…

Hamilton is in Abu Dhabi, and if you have plans to see it but don’t have your tickets yet, seize the opportunity now and save some dirhams with this cool offer.

For shows taking place over the weeknights (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays) and on Sunday evenings, you will be able to snap up 15 per cent off if you purchase four tickets. The offer applies exclusively to platinum, diamond, and gold seats.

Ticket prices for Platinum seats are Dhs435 per person, for diamond Dhs350 per person and for gold seats Dhs300 per person.

You can book your tickets to receive your discount now through etihadarena.ae and ‘Be In The Room Where It Happens.’

Worried about weekend performances being almost sold out? Hamilton is bringing you an amazing offer on weekday evening performances that ensures the best seats in the house – meaning you get a better experience for a discounted price.

Hamilton will be in Abu Dhabi only until February 11, which means the clock is ticking so Don’t Throw Away Your Shot. The weekend performances are almost sold out, and there are only a few spots left. So don’t waste a second and secure your seats.

Hamilton in Abu Dhabi is proving to be an unparalleled success and has been attracting crowds of theatregoers since its premiere. If you’re still unsure if you have to see this production or not, take note that the production has been receiving standing ovations every night – becoming almost a tradition.

A short synopsis on Hamilton

For those of you who haven’t heard of Hamilton, the show follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States of America and the first Secretary of the Treasury during George Washington’s presidency. Hamilton came from nothing with nothing to his name, but he had intelligence and the power of the pen, which he wielded to make waves and drive change.

Hamilton, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, until Feb 4, etihadarena.ae

Images: Supplied