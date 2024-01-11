Lovely Levantine flavours and enthusiastic diners set the table here…

Our first What’s On the Menu event of the year in Abu Dhabi got us off to a great start on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. We teamed up with the gastronomy greats at Kamoon, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana’s own Middle Eastern and Levantine indoor and outdoor venue.

3 of 12

Flanked by the capital’s gorgeous January breeze and coupled with views of the boundless Arabian Sea, hungry, excited guests thronged Kamoon’s alfresco garden and were treated to premium Middle Eastern and Levantine creations. The lucky group of diners were serenaded by Elie Rahal’s traditional Arabian tunes and his mastery of the oud.

What was on the menu?

Plenty, from Kamoon’s new and improved line-up of tastebud-tantalising creations. Like the hotel’s general manager, Harald Feurstein underscored in his welcome address, guests present at our What’s On the Menu event were the first to be introduced to exciting new additions to Kamoon’s Menu, including the superb Hummus Istanbuli with smoked sweet paprika, an innovative shish tawook presentation, juicy beef sujuk and much more, all of which What’s On recommends. To round things off, guests were treated to pots of marvellous Moroccan mint tea, and dreamy dessert creations like the camel milk chocolate cake and the Mamoul Almama, inspired by Chef Abu Halab’s beloved mother’s recipe.

The text time you’re in town, make sure to stop by and experience Kamoon’s stunning new menu, only at the Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana. In the meantime, take a closer look @kamoonrestaurant…