An afternoon to remember…

Our first What’s On the Menu event of the year in Dubai had us off to a great start on Saturday, January 27, 2024. We teamed up with FireLake Grill House, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront for a fantastic outdoor brunch.

3 of 12

Found on the third floor terrace of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Business Bay, The Deep South Social brunch was set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal, the stunning waterfront restaurant served up American-inspired menu that we delighted in.

With live cooking stations, a seafood bar, a wood-fired oven, unlimited small plates, and more.The guests enjoyed a cocktail making masterclass where they were introduced to a brandy based drink called the Fireside Sazerac which was stirred and not shaken, and tasted like a warm hug by the fire.

What was on the menu?

To begin we tucked into unlimited small plates that were served to the table, including steak tartare, tuna ceviche, and a deliciously fresh kale salad.

From the live stations, dishes catered to all flavour palates. From charred meats, marinated seafood, and coal-roasted vegetables for plant-based barbecue lovers, our favourite was the wagyu burger. A huge seafood and oyster bar serving up Dibba Bay oysters, mussels, and more.

Rounding out the brunch we had barely any space saved, but we couldn’t leave without dessert. A stand out of the day, they were so delicious we couldn’t get enough were the churros served with a side of dulce de leche and of course the yummiest sticky date pudding.

This was the first What’s On The Menu – Brunch edition but it is safe to say that it was a roaring success.

Images: What’s On