Australians all let us rejoice…

Friday, January 26 marks ‘Straya Day and this Australia da we are saying goodbye to the Anzac biscuits, fairy bread and prawns on the barbe – and hello to Barasti Beach. Why you might ask? Well, this Australia Day, the iconic and well-loved beach club, Barasti is offering guests the opportunity to get a free drink on the special day.

All you have to do is show up to the beach club with a boomerang, present it to the bar staff and you will get a free pint of your choice. The offer runs for the whole day, which gives you plenty of time to actually locate a boomerang (click here, you’re welcome.)

Throw off your thongs, forget about going to the bottle-o and make your way down to Barasti Beach this Straya Day. If you’re carrying an Aussie ID, bring it along with you and you can also enjoy a lovely 20 per cent off on your bill.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Water Park, Friday, January 26, bring a boomerang get a beer, Australian ID holders get 20 per cent off. @barastibeach

Other Aussie inspired spots

We aren’t entirely sure if anybody else is running a deal quite as good as this one for Australia Day but what we can tell you is that there are plenty of other venues across the city that have us covered when it comes to Aussie inspired venues.

Bushman’s

Nestled in Anantara The Palm, Bushman’s is an all-Australian steakhouse that just knows exactly how to cook a jump (kangaroo) steak to perfection. We also recommend trying out one of their spectacular cocktails at the bar while enjoying some fantastic live music.

Bushman’s Restaurant & Bar, Anantara Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai, 6pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

The Byron Bathers Beach Club and Bar

From January 26 to January 28 this Byron Bay inspired venue will be offering diners all things Australian – we’re talking barbecue crayfish (yum) seafood towers, live entertainment and of course delicious Aussie wines.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah Jan 26 to 28 Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Images: Supplied