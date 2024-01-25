Including a possible new motorway and an AI-driven monitoring system…

During a recent gathering of the Federal National Council (FNC), as reported in The Khaleej Times, FNC member Dr Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi engaged with the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure – HE Suhail Al Mazrouei over the issue of traffic congestion on the federal roads between Dubai and the Northern Emirates, saying “these roads drain 20 hours per week” he stated “80 hours per month, and 1,000 hours annually from employees’ time”.

“The primary highways — Al Ittihad, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and Emirates roads — currently have fewer than 20 lanes, with about 10 for entry into Dubai. These roads accommodate over 850,000 vehicles commuting between Dubai and the Northern Emirates.”

معالي/ سهيل بن محمد فرج المزروعي- وزير الطاقة والبنية التحتية- أثناء إجابته على السؤال الموجه إليه من عضو المجلس الوطني الاتحادي سعادة/ د. عدنان حمد الحمادي بشأن “الازدحام المروري على الطرق الاتحادية بين دبي والإمارات الشمالية”.@moeiuae#المجلس_الوطني_الاتحادي pic.twitter.com/YpPiURJvti — وزارة الدولة لشؤون المجلس الوطني الاتحادي (@mfnca) January 24, 2024

But what form will these plans take?

Al Mazrouei responded with a series of plans currently being considered including a proposal to build a new federal motorway to connect the emirates.

The minister is also on record as saying that his department is working to implement “an integrated centre to monitor traffic flow and AI to assess reasons for congestion” … “to be rolled out in the second half 2024”.

Salik

Earlier in the week, we reported that two new Salik toll gates will begin operating on Dubai roads in November 2024, taking the total number of toll gates in Dubai from eight to 10.

The first will be located at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and the second in Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

The Business Bay Crossing gate is set to alleviate traffic congestion by 12 to 15 per cent on Al Khail Road, decrease traffic volume by 10 to 16 per cent on Al Rabat Street, and redirect traffic to Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud bridges and Ras Al Khor Street.

Images: Getty