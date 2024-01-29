Sponsored: Armani/Deli is your gourmet market in the heart of the city…

Armani Hotel Dubai is home to a number of top dining venues, and fans of Italian food, you need to visit Armani/Deli.

The casual contemporary dining spot has reopened, bragging Italian flavours right in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, where you can delight in several lip-smacking dishes. On the menu, you’ll find a marriage of classic and contemporary flavours. From antipasti to salads, soups, mains and delicious sides, there’s plenty to try.

If you’re short on time, you can enjoy a cup of coffee with a tempting pastry (or two). Or, if you’re looking to enjoy a meal at home with loved ones, you can pick up something special from the fresh food display. There’s classic charcuterie, artisan cheeses, home-baked bread and more.

You may not be in Rome, but you can still do as the Romans do, and enjoy a favorite Italian tradition, aperitivo. As you enjoy your light meal, you can enjoy views of the popular Dubai Fountain show. For a closer view, you can even pick a spot on the outdoor terrace where you can enjoy the cool Dubai winters.

Should you choose to dine indoors, you will have a stunning monochrome colour palette of black and white to keep you company. You can’t help but feel chic.

For reservations, call 04 888 3666 or email the team on restaurant.reservations@armanihotels.com

Armani Hotel Dubai, Ground floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily except Tuesdays, 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 888 3666, armanihotels.com/en/restaurant/armani-deli

Images: Armani Hotel Dubai