Sponsored: Armani/Deli is your gourmet market in the heart of the city…

Armani Hotel Dubai is home to a number of top dining venues, and fans of Italian food, you need to visit Armani/Deli.

The casual contemporary dining spot has reopened, bragging Italian flavours right in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Armani/Deli

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, where you can delight in several lip-smacking dishes. On the menu, you’ll find a marriage of classic and contemporary flavours. From antipasti to salads, soups, mains and delicious sides, there’s plenty to try.

If you’re short on time, you can enjoy a cup of coffee with a tempting pastry (or two). Or, if you’re looking to enjoy a meal at home with loved ones, you can pick up something special from the fresh food display. There’s classic charcuterie, artisan cheeses, home-baked bread and more.

Armani deli meal

You may not be in Rome, but you can still do as the Romans do, and enjoy a favorite Italian tradition, aperitivo. As you enjoy your light meal, you can enjoy views of the popular Dubai Fountain show. For a closer view, you can even pick a spot on the outdoor terrace where you can enjoy the cool Dubai winters.

Armani Deli-interior

Should you choose to dine indoors, you will have a stunning monochrome colour palette of black and white to keep you company. You can’t help but feel chic.

For reservations, call 04 888 3666 or email the team on restaurant.reservations@armanihotels.com

Armani Hotel Dubai, Ground floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily except Tuesdays, 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 888 3666, armanihotels.com/en/restaurant/armani-deli

Images: Armani Hotel Dubai 