Get ready for fabulous sips in a stunning setting: Dubai has got a gorgeous new bar night owls need to know about. Get ready to glam up for a night out at Sphere, a sapphire-hued drinking spot that promises creative mixology and stunning views.

Now welcoming guests daily from 5pm to 3am at The Link, the drinking and dining destination at One&Only One Za’abeel, Sphere is located alongside a string of haute concepts on the 24th floor.

In the evening, it will provide the perfect spot to admire the stretching city vistas – drink in hand – as the sun sets. While those heading here after dark can look forward to an uptempo night out in one of Dubai’s most jaw-dropping new bars.

Set to become a lively spot for drinking and revelry, Sphere is a sultry cocktail bar with lofty ceilings, dark and decadent hues and panoramic views. At this home of all things master mixology, creative cocktails, an extensive menu of fine wines, and top-tier spirits awaits. Those looking for a VIP night out can indulge in Sphere’s bottle service, which will see spirits served in decanted crystal and a collection of some of the world’s rarest wines and spirits.

Bites available for guests to graze on will include seasonal tapas-inspired plates, plus a caviar and oyster selection befitting of the elevated setting.

It’s all paired with a scintillating entertainment array to match, stretching far beyond the standard resident DJs. Fashion shows will add a stylish edge to sunset sessions, and after dark guests can look forward to a roster of live musicians and jaw-dropping dance and acrobatic shows. The haute nightlife spot also promises a nightly ritual of complimentary beverage service from the ‘Champagne Lady’. We’re suitably intrigued…

Sphere, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, daily 5pm to 3am. @spheredubai