It was a stunning sunset soiree in the capital…

On Friday January 12, What’s On invited an exclusive guest list of readers and friends of the brand to the first ever Abu Dhabi Insiders event. A new community event that invites residents to be the first to check out the city’s hottest spots, the inaugural evening took our guests inside the brand new Amalfi Beach Lounge at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi.

Serving up stunning sips, sorbet-hued sunsets, and bites inspired by Southern Italy’s coastal foodie towns, our guests enjoyed an evening of laidback vibes, cool tunes and Mediterranean flavours, all against the backdrop of the beautiful Khor Al Maqta creek.

Adding to the already impressive culinary line-up at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Amalfi Beach Lounge is set to be your favourite new seaside spot.

Shades of oceanic turquoise and bright white evoke memories of Italy’s most beloved shore-side spots, where guests can enjoy sips on the sand, shisha and stunning sunsets by both day and night. On the food front, the menu is inspired by southern Italy, and we tucked into bites like fried anchovies, porcini mushroom arancini and the signature Amalfi lemon tart.

As always, a huge thank you to our partners Amalfi Beach Lounge and Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi for their warm hospitality.

And stay tuned, we’ll be announcing details of more Abu Dhabi Insider events in the very near future.

