Get ready to Gangnam style…

Just announced: Korean rap star PSY, of Gangham Style fame, is the latest addition to the Untold Dubai line-up.

Untold Dubai will be taking place for four days from Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18 at Expo City with a fantastic lineup of artists alongside Hardwell, Ellie Goulding, and more.

I’m PSY

Known for hits including Gangnam Style and Gentleman, PSY first rose to fame in the West with these two hits however, he has built quite the name for himself in Korea for being an entertaining and comical performer both online and on stage.

The satirical K-pop track was the first YouTube video to ever reach one billion views, leading to his global, sudden rise to fame. The song went viral along with the comical dance that was replicated across just about all the relevant social media platforms at the time.

This and Gentleman are however not his only two tracks. The 46-year-old artist has a long discography behind him including hits such as That That, Daddy, and New Face as well as countless others.

Who else can you see?

The four-day festival has a long and coveted list of performers hitting the stage. In the DJ world, we have some incredible artists including the likes of Major Lazer, Hardwell, Don Diablo, Armin Van Buuren and more.

If hip-hop and pop are more your vibe – don’t worry because confirmed so far are the hit makers: Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding and G-Eazy. Untold Dubai is promising over 100 artists to perform, so with one-tenth of the artists now announced, strap in because we are in for a serious treat.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, from Dhs300. untold.ae

Images: Getty images