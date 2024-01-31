Sponsored: Make your date night plans pronto…

Steakhouses are a quintessential date spot, they’re dimly lit, the menu is full of tasty fare perfect for sharing, and the ambience is always on point. And at Doors Freestyle Grills duo of restaurants in historic Al Seef and the fashionable Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue, you’re invited to enjoy it all this Valentine’s Day.

At the helm of Doors Freestyle Grills is renowned chef Kemal Ceylan who has curated a stunning menu for both the original Al Seef branch and the more recently opened Dubai Mall venue.

This is the perfect way to spend the special day of love without breaking the bank. Each curated menu is priced at Dhs800 per couple at Dubai Mall and Dhs880 per couple at Al Seef.

On the menu

The menu is cleverly orchestrated by the top chef, and on it you’ll find a number of traditional dishes with a modern twist. Guests are invited to share dishes such as shrimp tempura, lamb shish, or beef kofte. As far as dessert goes, get ready to enjoy a redlove beetroot.

Valid from February 11 to February 14, this gives you plenty of time to make the most of the occasion. Your unique dining experience takes place in a beautifully designed and regal ambience to add a touch of elegance to your night. Both restaurants provide a visually stunning backdrop to your Valentine’s Day dining experience, where you can enjoy the stunning surrounds that perfectly pair with the curated menu.

Book your spot

To reserve your seats for a magical Valentine’s Day evening, click here for Al Seef and click here for Dubai Mall.

Doors Freestyle Grills, Dubai Mall and Al Seef, Dhs800 per couple at Dubai Mall, Dhs880 per couple at Al Seef. @doors.dubai

Images: Supplied