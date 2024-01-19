You can now enjoy these unique art installations for even longer…

In response to popular demand, the capital’s exciting Manar Abu Dhabi exhibition will remain open to the public until January 31.

This means you will be able to enjoy all artworks, installations and commissions across all 7 locations in the emirate for even longer, including those at Lulu Island, Corniche Road, Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island, Al Samaliyah Island, Eastern Mangroves, and of course, the eye-catching ones you’ve seen throughout the festive season at Fahid Island.

All installations can be enjoyed by adults and children, and the programme includes over 35 installations by 22 local, regional, and international artists, along with a number of audio-visual performances, musicals, poetry, hip-hop, and free-flow dances.

The inaugural edition of the Manar Abu Dhabi exhibit has witnessed lively performances in December by acts such as Faustin Linyekula & the Emirati Heritage Performers, and a poetry feature showcase by Rooftop Rhythms. More recently, in January, we’ve seen memorable performances by Siti Muharam and the Unguja All Stars, and Tribal Street Dance: The Drums Unite Us.

Next weekend, you can catch Diwan x Liwa Maritime Ensemble, which will see two Khaleeji bands reinterpret the musical bridges that connect Emirati and Kuwaiti traditional music, while presenting it in a contemporary Khaleeji concert for the public to savour.

Plenty still left to do and see for lovers of art and all things culture.

Images: supplied