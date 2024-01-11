Walk around, take in the gorgeous weather and enjoy these attractions all weekend long…

Watch Sail GP and Take That live

Abu Dhabi finally welcomes possibly the most exciting aquatic race we know of, as Sail GP brings you thrilling action from participants belonging to Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States who will battle it out in identical F50 hydrofoil catamarans at thrilling speeds. As part of the year’s first major event in the capital, British pop trio Take That will also entertain fans on Saturday, so get ready to enjoy hits such as Patience and Rule the World. Plenty and more to look forward to shoreside this weekend.

SailGP, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, January 13 and 14. sailgp.com

Give in to your hunger pangs at Marmellata

Marmellata packs a load of heart, soul and delicious Italian delights you’ll find yourself digging in to when you’re at Mina Zayed. Brought to life by father-son duo, Raj and Sebastian Dagstani, you’ll feel simplicity, energy and action: think royal blue aprons and napkins, white uniforms and porcelain. Their menu now revolves around five main pizzas (priced at Dhs75 each) and a selection of focaccias. Marmellata also shines in the topping department, many of which have been given a local touch with ingredients like mushrooms grown in the local desert and figs from Liwa. We’re working up an appetite just writing this out.

Marmellata, Shop 25-A, Mina Zayed, 5pm to 8.30pm Wed to Sun, Tel: (0)55 802 9355, @marmellatalove

Explore a smattering of retail and dining options at Souq Al Mina

Souq Al Mina is dotted with little restaurants, cafés and exciting dessert spots that line both sides of the walkway, offering you a superb selection of local and international fare as well as little retail shops and wellness and leisure spaces. The spacey promenade is beautifully lit up after sundown, allowing you to enjoy an experience that is best suited to the cooler months of year. Enjoy an ideal day (or weekend) out by the sea with mighty vessels providing the ideal backdrop for your ‘gram goals.

Souq Mina, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi. @souqalminaad

Catch ’em if you can at Mina Fish Market

Your trip to Mina Zayed, or even Abu Dhabi, is incomplete without a trip to the Mina Fish Market. Bustling even mere minutes from closing, you’re greeted with the scent of fresh catch, and several varieties of crabs, mussels, Shari, Hamour, Chanad and other popular kinds native to the capital’s waters. With separate cleaning and weighing areas, you’ll often see customers lined up to watch their purchase being cleaned, portioned and packaged for purchase. You’re also spoiled for choice with a selection of seafood-based sauces, preserves, fish salt and marinated products that will accentuate your omega-3 packed meal very well.

Mina Fish Market, Al Teelah Street, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi

Bring home a plant or two from the Al Mina Plant Souq

For you greenery lovers reading this, don’t forget to stop by the plant souk. Lines of shops, over thirty that we can count within seconds, are filled with lush greenery burgeoning out of their premises and storekeepers are ever-ready to haggle. The space also has everything you need to keep your plants, yard or gardens in optimal shape, with fertilizer, tools, decorative and vegetative plants, grasses, pots and more on offer. We recommend visiting before dusk to enjoy the colours in all their splendour.

Al Mina Plant Souq, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 10pm daily.

Media: What’s On archive, Instagram, Unsplash