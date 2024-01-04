Get set to welcome top talent at the capital’s own WTA-500 tournament…

Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome a galaxy of top female tennis stars from February 3 to 11, and it has just been announced that joining two-time Wimbledon finalist, Ons Jabeur will be Brazil’s World No. 11, Beatriz Haddad Maia. ‘Bia’ has achieved great results over the past two years, with the towering southpaw making it to the semi finals of Roland Garros only months ago.

More names are expected to be announced in the weeks to come, as last year’s inaugural edition of the event hosted some of the most sought-after stars in the world including 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez from Canada, Romania’s Sorana Cirstea who has been having a dream resurgence, Karolina Pliskova, the Czech serving ace and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad-Maia, among others.

Tickets are now on sale for the hotly-anticipated event, with mere weeks left for one of the top celebrations of world sport in the capital. Regular prices begin from only Dhs25, and The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open promises top-tier tennis action, fun and excitement, as well as a host of activities that will surround the event.

With global headliners and unbelievable prices paving the way, the tournament is expected to draw big crowds from Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, as well as from the GCC and the rest of the world. You can attend the qualifying rounds for free on February 3 and 4, while courtside seats on the first four days of the event are priced at only Dhs95. Children aged under 12 get to catch the action for free, for the first six days of the tournament.

