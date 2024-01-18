Full list of musical acts announced for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

There’s a whole lot of excitement happening on and off the court…

Abu Dhabi’s own WTA-500 tournament is only over two weeks away, and in addition to all the on-court action, a number of exciting musical performers have also been revealed for the tournament as part of an array of exciting off-court activations.

UAE and UK-based talent Melissa Jeffrey, whose career highlights include performing at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will perform at 2pm on Saturday, February 3, followed by DJ Akmaral from 4pm to 5pm who is often described as an “open format DJ”. She has performed at notable events in the UAE including at the recent Gulf 12 Hours with Valentino Rossi, in addition to belting out commercial house, tech house and deep house tunes at the Yas Marina Circuit.

On the closing weekend of play, American rockers, The International Playboys will bring their beats to the Zayed Sports City from 8pm to 9pm on February 9, while Saturday’s acts will include Ramil at 2pm and Gorgeous George from 8pm to 9pm. On the day of the finals, February 11, Milan on Sax will bring his jazz talent court side. Finally, four-piece band Ark Angelz will wrap up action from 7pm to 8pm on Sunday evening as the tournament draws to a close.

The 2024 edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open looks set to be a memorable week of sporting action in the capital, with the main draw of confirmed players including Britain’s 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 2-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, Kazakhstan’s 2022 Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina and 2023 Dubai champion, Barbora Krejcikova, who has a career grand slam in the doubles format in addition to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Other notable names include 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina, Caroline Garcia and Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, with six more players yet to be added to the draw via qualifying, in addition to the three remaining wild cards that are up for grabs.

