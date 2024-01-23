Two weekends with cosmic-related family-friendly fun…

Our curiosity with space, much like the actual cosmos itself, knows no end, and to keep the eyes of little ones sparkling with interest, Louvre Abu Dhabi is hosting a Night at the Museum you don’t want to miss.

Inspired by the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s children exhibit Picturing the Cosmos, the art museum is hosting a number of activities spread over two weekends the whole family will love.

The highlight will be a talk by UAE space astronauts – HE Dr. Sultan bin Saif AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Hazzaa AlMansoori. In collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, little ones will be able to see their space heroes for free on January 26, 2024. The astronauts will speak about their mission to space and you may also be able to snap up a photo with them. The session is free to attend.

Book your spots here. Do note, the program will be in English.

On January 27, 2024 you can catch a free animated film screening of The Little Prince. The tale follows the story of an Aviator who introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood and learns that it is human connections that matter most.

Book your spot here.

Obsessed with the stars? On February 16 you and your family can join other likeminded individuals for a moon-gazing experience. There will be a variety of engaging space-themed children activities, workshops designing custom t-shirts, and more. Little ones who participate stand a chance to win some exciting prizes. The exciting experience takes place on the rooftop.

Tickets cost just Dhs25, and can be purchased here.

The fun event ends on February 17, where the whole family can catch a screening of funny family-friendly flick Space Jam. The movie follows Michael Jordan’s retirement from basket ball after which he is abducted by Bugs Bunny and the WB gang where he is asked to help them win a basketball match against a criminal alien group.

Book your spot for this free session here.

Do note, all ticket holders will have exclusive access to explore the Children’s Museum.

Learn more here or call theLouvre Abu Dhabi team on 600 565566 for more information.

louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Supplied and movie stills