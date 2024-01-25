Sponsored: Chef Evgeny Vikentev of Michelin Star restaurant Beluga will be on the pots and pans at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort on March 23 and 24…

Foodies, take note: One of the most exciting new names in Moscow’s restaurant scene is coming to Dubai. For two nights only , chef Evgeny Vikentev of Michelin Star restaurant Beluga, will bring a thrilling culinary journey to The Beach House at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

Taking place on March 23 and 24, the experience will se a Beluga pop-up take over the rustic seafront restaurant, inviting gueststo enjoy the signature flavours and unforgettable dining experience the original in Moscow is known and loved for.

A regular feature on La Liste, a collection of the 1,000 best restaurants in the world, since 2017, Beluga is known for its dynamic approach to Russian cuisine, with chef Vikentev seen as a boundary-pushing culinary pioneer. His speciality is sourcing exceptional ingredients from across Russia, from Murmansk scallops to Kamchatka crab, of which guests can expect in his five-course set menu this March. The menu will also include creative renditions of dishes such as shrimp with Jerusalem artichoke purée and foie gras, mackerel with pistachio sauce, and a unique cep mushroom mousse dessert.

“At ‘Beluga’, our guests are not just diners; they are the cherished audience to a culinary art that is presented across the palate,” the chef explains. “We’re weaving a tapestry of taste that blends the traditional with the contemporary, and I eagerly await sharing this magic with you at The Beach House.”

Guests will be able to dine in the oceanic-inspired surrounds of The Beach House’s interior restaurant, or perch up on the terrace and enjoy the pretty Palm Jumeirah views.

It will start at7.15pm on both evenings, with the five-course menu priced at Dhs575 per person, with an optional wine-pairing for Dhs350.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 7.15pm, March 23 and 24, Dhs575 food only, Dhs925 with wine pairing. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. anantara.com