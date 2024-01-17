Expect a burst of fun and unique flavours…

Dubai Hills Estate, dubbed “the new DIFC” already has plenty of well-worth-it reasons for foodies to drive on over. From neighbourhood pubs to Michelin-star fine dining, there’s just so much to try out. And if you’ve managed to tick them all off, you have to go back because there’s a new Indian tapas bar added to the list called Revelry.

Revelry is an Indian tapas bar brought to you by Passion F&B – the same creative team behind Tresind Studio and Avatara. And Revelry is gearing up to provide the same lip-smacking food and sips.

Expect a laid-back atmosphere packed with vibes, hanging foliage and hues of rosewood, green and pops of red.

The flavours have been put together by the head mixologist Vince Varghese, in collaboration with Michelin Star Chef Rahul Rana- the genius behind One Michelin Star awarded – Avatara.

On the bar menu, you can expect delicious tapas offering bite-sized flavours from India’s diverse regions, all busting with flavour. Dishes include Chettinad chicken leg, crab pakora, chicken bhurjee, chilli kadhi and much more. And of course, there are sweet desserts to help you cool off that palate.

For sips, the bar menu pays homage to India’s four vibrant and very distinct seasons: summer, autumn, monsoon, and winter. As tasty as they look, you wouldn’t be able to help yourself to snap up a photo of the creation.

Expect to see cocktails with flavours highlighting kahwa (an Indian spiced tea), trna-badaram (strawberry), kakdi (cucumber) and more. For bolder (read, crazy) flavours, there’s rasam (spiced tomato water), bhoota (corn), daulat ki chaat (almond milk) and more.

Sound like something you want to try with mates? Make your reservations on revelrydxb.com

Revelry, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 1, Dubai Hills, open daily 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)52 143 2426, revelrydxb.com

Images: Supplied