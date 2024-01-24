Be a big kid at Dubai’s fun-filled new entertainment bar…

When you think of arcades, it might conjure up images of children laughing, crying – possibly screaming. But at Triple 7, this is gaming for grown-ups.

The newest kid on the block in Business Bay is an adult-only, exclusive arcade where the big kids are invited to play. From Boxer, Pump it Up, Pacman, car and bike games to bowling, and pool, this bar is loaded with fun.

When we arrived after work on a weekday it’s still early, so while there may only be a handful of guests in the venue, it’s atmospheric thanks to music, beeps, bops, and flashing lights.

We fuel-up with some drinks and bites before our round of button-smashing fun. The Welcome to the Yoda (Dhs85) comes served in a Yoda (Star Wars) glass with sweet passion fruit flavours, while the Palomina Sour (Dhs80) – a tequila-based cocktail was punchy, if a little over-powering.

For food, our friendly waiter suggested we try the best of the small bites with the Sharing is Caring, Good for Two platter (Dhs95), which included chicken wings with a spicy sauce, three tender beef sliders, chicken satay, flavourful crunchy spring rolls (our favourite), crispy calamari and onion rings with dipping sauces. It was a feat to finish, but we did it.

Taking a break from the table, we whipped out our Triple 7 game cards handed to us when we entered and kicked off the fun night with a game of basketball. We moved through the venue and had a blast at the real BB shooting game, Jet Pong, superbikes, and Ms Pacman had us howling as we evaded (or failed to evade) the ghosts.

Back at our table, we ordered a three-cheese quesadilla (Dhs60), which can comfortably be shared between two.

And we couldn’t leave without trying the 777 churros (Dhs55) for dessert. The churros are fried to perfection and are sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, which we happily dipped in a delicious salted caramel sauce. It was extremely crunchy and still warm.

By the end of our evening, the venue is bustling with gaggles of friends crowding around the games, especially at the bucking bull and bowling alley. This is clearly a spot that’s already drawing a late-night crowd.

Triple 7, Radisson Blu Canal View, Business Bay, weekdays 4pm to 2am and weekends 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)56 630 0777. 777dxb.com

Images: Supplied