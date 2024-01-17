Sponsored: You don’t really need reasons but we’ll give them to you anyway…

Rohini is the fun, quirky younger sister of Little Miss India, and for the year of 2024, it is going to become your go-to spot to kick back, relax, have a great time and sample fine Indian food. The vibrant, maximalist interiors take inspiration from the restaurant’s imaginative interpretations of traditional Indian classics – for the menu and the avant-garde-esque, setting of the interiors.

Bold artwork, edgy-chic wallpaper, a grand ceiling and a rich colour scheme – the decor speaks to the vibrant heart, and reflects the depth and spirit of Indian culture. Ruby red trees, graffiti on the walls and plush leather – it’s an uber spunky, unique outlet for a more causal location in Cluster A of Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Rohini is all about putting a new spin on Indian culinary culture. You can expect to find a fresh approach to the cuisine and its most widely loved delicacies at this spot – a little journey to the land beyond.

The bar at Rohini is another highlight of the venue. It features a carefully-selected array of craft cocktails, curated to complement the big, bold flavours of the offering. Each cocktail has been crafted using blends of Indian-inspired ingredients and mixology techniques of the experts.

Lunching but make it business

The spot is all set to unveil an enticing business lunch experience available from Monday to Friday, between 12pm and 3pm. You can choose from either a two-course menu at Dhs89 or a three-course menu at Dhs99.The menu features delicacies like murgh tikka, malai ke phool, chicken biryani, goan fish curry, rasmalai and the mouthwatering malai ka motichur.

Kicking back, joyfully, at the happy hour

The Chill Out happy hour at Rohini has a sweet deal, where you can buy one and get the next one free from a select menu of beverages. It runs daily from from 3pm until 8pm and from 11pm to 2am, and is just what you need to relax and unwind after a long day. Other boozy offers include the Desi Weekend – unlimited house beverages every Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 2am for Dhs99 – and Rohini’s ladies night – buy one and get two for free on house drinks every Wednesday from 6pm to 2am.

Rohini by Little Miss India, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, daily, 12.30pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 438 0064, @rohinibylmi

Images: Supplied