Come and brunch with us…

Get your foodie calendars at the ready: Our next What’s On the Menu in Dubai will be held at the stunning FireLake Grill House, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront.

The Deep South Social brunch will take place at the Business Bay hotel on Saturday, January 27 from 12.30pm to 4pm. And, of course, you’re invited.

We’ve managed to secure 50 per cent off on your brunch packages. So, you’ll pay Dhs125 for soft drinks, Dhs175 for house beverages, and Dhs262.50 for premium. And that’s not all. Keep the party going for longer with five free drinks after brunch.

If you’re new here, What’s On the Menu is our version of a chef’s tasting table, a supper club with, a few signature fork twists. The exclusive event is open to a limited number of our readers and invites you for an unforgettable day of foodie fun and tasty sips at a lively Dubai-style brunch.

Set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal, the stunning waterfront restaurant serves an American-inspired menu that we’ll be taste-testing across live cooking stations, a seafood bar, a wood-fired oven, unlimited small plates, and more.

As well as live music on the terrace and entertainment throughout the afternoon, guests of What’s On will also get to shake things up with an exclusive cocktail-making masterclass at 1pm.

What’s On The Menu?

For food, you will be able to tuck into unlimited small plates that are served to the table, including steak tartare, tuna ceviche, and crab fritters. From the live stations, dishes cater to all flavour palates and include charred meats, marinated seafood, and coal-roasted vegetables for plant-based barbeque lovers. A huge seafood and oyster bar serves Dibba Bay oysters, mussels, and more.

To help wash it all down, visit the drink stations dotted around the terrace. Don’t leave without ordering one of their delicious desserts, from churros to sticky date pudding.

Details at a glance

Foodies, if all this sounds like it might be up your street, here are all the details you need to know about our first What’s On the Menu Dubai of 2024.

When: 12.30pm to 4pm, on Saturday, January 27, 2024

Where: FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay

How: Book via the following link: What’s On the Menu

Images: Provided