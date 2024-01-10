Sponsored: A stunning alfresco dinner awaits as we introduce this Middle Eastern restaurant’s fabulous new menu…

We may not be finished with 2023, but we’re already making sure to fill your calendar with fabulous foodie-centric fun stuff in 2024. It’s kicking off with our first What’s On the Menu of the year, taking place at beloved Middle Eastern eatery Kamoon at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana on Wednesday January 10, 2024.

This exclusive and intimate event is open to a select number of readers, and invites you to discover the aromatic flavours of Kamoon’s new menu of inventive Middle Eastern dishes. Against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea on the beautiful Kamoon terrace, we’ll be taste-testing the authentic Levantine dishes that make this restaurant one of Abu Dhabi’s stalwart dining destinations for Middle Eatern fare.

When you combine the cosy alfresco terrace with moonlight vistas, the melodic tinkering of a traditional oud player, and a stunning selection of Middle Eastern flavours (including metre long kebabs), you get an unforgettable evening of foodie fun.

If you’re new here, What’s On the Menu is our version of a chef’s tasting table, a supper club with, a few signature fork twists. First, it’s absolutely free for our guests — and we’re taking 30 of you (that’s 15 lucky diners chosen from the list of those RSVPing on the email address below and their plus ones).

What’s On the Menu?

This Middle Eastern menu is an elevated array of traditional delicacies, although you’ll still find the aromatic flavours and high-quality ingredients you know and love the cuisine for. Salads made using ingredients from local UAE farms, a whole hummus section and a tasty array of mezze kick things off, followed by Kamoon classics like the unmistakable metre-long kebab and classic mixed grill. New additions include fish tajien, cheese shanklish and a rocca artichoke salad.

Details at a glance

Foodies, if all this sounds like it might be up your street, you’ll have to RSVP to be in with a chance of getting yourself an exclusive invite to the first What’s On the Menu of 2024.

When: 7pm on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Where: Kamoon, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

How: RSVP to taran.singh@motivate.ae for a chance to secure your spot.