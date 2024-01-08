Take a bite of exquisite art and more here…

If you believe burgers are a work of art like we do, this should come as great news. The snap-tastic Salt Camp pop-up has landed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and you don’t want to miss this exciting attraction in the museum park.

The UAE’s premium burger brand brings its signature pink tents, taste-filled culinary creations and exciting cultural performances as part of their entertainment line-up to you, and there’s also a fire-pit ideal for this time of year. Guests can experience reinterpretations of art pieces, with past editions exploring intriguing, thought-provoking questions and concepts at this unique art-meets-food fest in the capital.

The Salt Camp pop-up strives to stretch the boundaries of traditional artistic expression, while connecting the community through shared experiences at an immersive, artistic cultural experience that can be enjoyed by all. Which means, you get to bite into your burger and enjoy three-dimensional reinterpretations of iconic artworks as your ideal condiment for the day.

Past editions have served up tastebud-igniting specials for visitors, such as juicy burgers with buffalo chicken, wagyu and truffle steak, a variety of fries, cinnamon rolls, cookie sundaes and hot chocolate, and that’s only a few of the specials you can enjoy here.

If you’re looking to take back a piece of this unique experience with you, there’s also exclusive merchandise up for grabs, designed in collaboration with the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Truly one to fire up our appetites…

Louvre Abu Dhabi, February 24 to April 30, 12pm to 2am daily. @findsaltcamp

