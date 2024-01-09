Sponsored: See the city in a new light with engaging performances across Sharjah…

Perform Sharjah will be uplifting culture, highlighting the arts and giving a platform to admirers, enthusiasts and creators of it with another season of fantastic performances. Originally scheduled to open in October 2023, the series of performances will offer a unique experience of the restored heritage houses and art spaces across the city.

Perform Sharjah will feature highly talented, passionate and incredible artists to showcase their craft. Brought to you by Sharjah Art Foundation, Perform Sharjah will also host theatre and performance workshops and talks led by participating artists, local partners and cultural practitioners.

Following in the footsteps of the previous season and its smashing success, the series will feature eight performances hosted across Sharjah from January 13 to February 18. The best part: admission to the performances is free, although bear in mind that you need to make a prior booking.

You can book your tickets at the box office, performance venues or online at sharjahart.org. The box office is located at the Information Centre, Al Mureijah Square and is open 9am to 9pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 4pm to 9pm on Fridays.

The full schedule

In Search of Aïda by Jalila Baccar January 13, 2024 , Sharjah Performing Arts Academy.

by Jalila Baccar , Sharjah Performing Arts Academy. 4 by Tao Ye, January 13, 2024 , Sharjah Performing Arts Academy.

by Tao Ye, , Sharjah Performing Arts Academy. Metamorphoses #2 by Essia Jaïbi, January 19-21, 2024 , Dar Al Nadwa, Calligraphy square.

by Essia Jaïbi, , Dar Al Nadwa, Calligraphy square. Libya by Radouan Mriziga, January 26, 2024 , Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, Arts Square.

by Radouan Mriziga, , Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, Arts Square. The Return by Rayyane Tabet, January 27 and 28, 2024 , The Flying Saucer.

by Rayyane Tabet, , The Flying Saucer. Singing Youth by Judit Böröcz, Bence György Pálinkás and Máté Szigeti, February 2 , 2024 , Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts (SITA)

by Judit Böröcz, Bence György Pálinkás and Máté Szigeti, , , Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts (SITA) Perhaps Here by various artists, February 9 – 11 2024 , Bait Al Serkal, Arts Square

by various artists, , Bait Al Serkal, Arts Square Hunkaro by Mohit Takalkar, February 17 and 18, 2024, Calligraphy Square.

sharjahart.org

Featured Image Credit: Hunkaro, Mohit Takalkar. Photo: © GarvSabharwal