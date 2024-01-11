Along with establishing a permanent headquarters…

“Content creation is the future of media…” That’s an excerpt from a post made by H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on X, yesterday during the Dubai-hosted 1 Billion Followers Summit, a conference attracting top global content creator talent.

It’s a statement that not only conveys how much stock Dubai’s Ruler puts in this element within new media, but also demonstrates once again – how firmly the UAE is focused on preparing for the future and staying ahead of the curve.

Beyond the statement of intent, there’s a cold hard cash injection of Dhs150 million backing up those words, and a commitment to building “a permanent headquarters” for content creators and influencers “to develop their skills and capabilities and bring them to global levels”.

استضافت الإمارات اليوم 3000 صانع محتوى يتابعهم أكثر من 1.8 مليار متابع من 95 دولة حول العالم في أحد أكبر التجمعات العالمية لصناع المحتوى .. نرحب بهم في الإمارات .. ونقول لهم إن صناعة المحتوى مسؤولية .. وصناعة المحتوى علم .. وصناعة المحتوى هو مستقبل الإعلام ..

وأعلنا اليوم أيضاً… pic.twitter.com/An9ZaGYLxd — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 10, 2024

A lot of people have been asking about our research routine

In an article that appeared in The National, H.H Sheikh Mohammed is also recorded as saying “These steps align with our ongoing investment in creative talents who will write new inspiring stories that will add to the UAE’s influential media presence on the global stage.

“Impactful media reflects the past and provides an inspiration for the future.”

Don’t forget to hit that subscribe button guys

This Dubai 2024 edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, has been taking place over the past two days (January 10 to 11) – the website boasts stats of a 3,000 attendee count, more than 100 speakers and that number again of influencer agencies. Topic discussions have been tailored to the various social media platforms and include ruminations on themes such as the inclusion of AI; trend temperature checks; how to turn views into followers; and monetization hacks.

Images: Provided