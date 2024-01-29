From potential new residents to musical legends…

Some updates from celebrity-scape in Dubai – we now think Pierre Gasly has either found a new home in the city or he’s cooking something big. Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Pierre Gasly

The general consensus is that Formula 1 star and one half of Alpine Racing Pierre Gasly just lives in Dubai now. He’s been here since right after the end of the 2023 season, even celebrating the new year with his partner watching the fireworks at the Burj Khalifa. Most recently, he posted a series of photos showcasing what his time here has been like.

Andrea Bocelli

The musical veteran took to the stage to deliver an incredible performance as part of the series of concerts that is Saadiyat Nights. This was the third performance in the series so far, and what a memorable one it was. The Italian tenor serenaded crowds and performed his best, soul-stirring songs.

Fernando Alonsof

Another Formula 1 star, Fernando Alonso seems to like an Aston Martin, which makes the most sense, because him posing next to a Ferrari would make things a bit weird. He was seen standing next to his sweet ride in front of what could only be the facade of a very glamorous villa.

