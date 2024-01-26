Sponsored: Indulge in brunch at the greenhouse every Sunday…

The Greenhouse brunch at Eugène Eugène is an escape – from the cityscape, from the hustle and bustle of Dubai and the hectic daily life. Go away into this stunning, greenhouse-inspired, serene space, where you can kick back, relax and have a slice of peace.

Here, nature meets indulgence, and surrounded by live musicians, you can tuck into an exquisite, indulgent buffet, including sharing starters and desserts, along with à la carte main courses. The three-hour package is available every Sunday from 12pm till 4pm.

The non-alcoholic package is priced at Dhs310, the house beverage package is priced at Dhs410, and the premium beverage package is priced at Dhs610.

On the menu we have a selection of starters and desserts which you can sample from the buffet, and a choice of main course which includes roasted beef, pomme purée, coquille saint jacques, crozet a La truffe, roasted chicken, baked salmon and roasted pumpkin.

*menu subject to change weekly

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, Sun, 12pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs310, Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Images: Supplied