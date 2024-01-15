Including Sheikh Zayed Road, Motor City, and Arabian Ranches…

New year, new names: 28 neighbourhoods in Dubai have been renamed by the Dubai Land Department, according to Khaleej Times.

Some of the city’s busiest residential areas including Arabian Ranches, Emirates Hills, Motor City and Sports City are on the list. One of the biggest changes, however, is the Dubai stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road which is now named after the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

Sports City will now be known as Al Hebiah Fourth while Motor City is now Al Hebiah First, Arabian Ranches is now Wadi Al Asafa 6, Emirates Hills to Al Thanyah, and Festival City is now Al Kheeran.

Here’s the full list of neighbourhoods with their new names:

Area CodeOld NameNew Name
284Al Khawaneej ThirdAl Ttay
384Al MedhmarAl Thanyah Second
321Al MinaMadinat Dubai Al Melaheyah
383Al Safouh ThirdAl Thanyah First
312Al Suq Al Kabeer (Dubai)Al Souq Al Kabeer
531Dubai Industrial City FirstSaih Shuaib 2
532Dubai Industrial City SecondSaih Shuaib 3
533Dubai Industrial City ThirdSaid Shuaib 4
393Emirates Hills FirstAl Thanyah Fifth
388Emirates Hills SecondAl Thanyah Third
394Emirates Hills ThirdAl Thanyah Fourth
412Festival City SecondAl Kheeran
683Golf CityAl Hebiah Fifth
599Jabal Ali IndustrialJabal Ali Industrial First
591Jebel Ali VillageJabal Ali First
681Jumairah Village FirstAl Barsha South Fourth
684Jumairah Village SecondAl Barsha South Fifth
674Motor CityAl Hebiah First
664RanchesWadi Al Asafa 6
345Sheikh Zayed RoadBurj Khalifa
682Sport CityAl Hebiah Fourth
675Sport City FirstAl Hebiah Second
911UM NAHED 1Madinat Hind 1
912UM NAHED 2Madinat Hind 2
913UM NAHED 3Madinat Hind 3
914UM NAHED 4, Al Yufrah 2, Al Yufrah 3Madinat Hind 4
340Al Goze Second GhadeerAl Tair
513EsalelMadinat Latifa

At this moment, it is unclear why the areas have been renamed or when to use the new names, stay tuned to What’s On for further updates.

For more information, visit dubailand.gov.ae

Images: Unsplash 