New year, new names: 28 neighbourhoods in Dubai have been renamed by the Dubai Land Department, according to Khaleej Times.

Some of the city’s busiest residential areas including Arabian Ranches, Emirates Hills, Motor City and Sports City are on the list. One of the biggest changes, however, is the Dubai stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road which is now named after the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

Sports City will now be known as Al Hebiah Fourth while Motor City is now Al Hebiah First, Arabian Ranches is now Wadi Al Asafa 6, Emirates Hills to Al Thanyah, and Festival City is now Al Kheeran.

Here’s the full list of neighbourhoods with their new names:

Area Code Old Name New Name 284 Al Khawaneej Third Al Ttay 384 Al Medhmar Al Thanyah Second 321 Al Mina Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah 383 Al Safouh Third Al Thanyah First 312 Al Suq Al Kabeer (Dubai) Al Souq Al Kabeer 531 Dubai Industrial City First Saih Shuaib 2 532 Dubai Industrial City Second Saih Shuaib 3 533 Dubai Industrial City Third Said Shuaib 4 393 Emirates Hills First Al Thanyah Fifth 388 Emirates Hills Second Al Thanyah Third 394 Emirates Hills Third Al Thanyah Fourth 412 Festival City Second Al Kheeran 683 Golf City Al Hebiah Fifth 599 Jabal Ali Industrial Jabal Ali Industrial First 591 Jebel Ali Village Jabal Ali First 681 Jumairah Village First Al Barsha South Fourth 684 Jumairah Village Second Al Barsha South Fifth 674 Motor City Al Hebiah First 664 Ranches Wadi Al Asafa 6 345 Sheikh Zayed Road Burj Khalifa 682 Sport City Al Hebiah Fourth 675 Sport City First Al Hebiah Second 911 UM NAHED 1 Madinat Hind 1 912 UM NAHED 2 Madinat Hind 2 913 UM NAHED 3 Madinat Hind 3 914 UM NAHED 4, Al Yufrah 2, Al Yufrah 3 Madinat Hind 4 340 Al Goze Second Ghadeer Al Tair 513 Esalel Madinat Latifa

At this moment, it is unclear why the areas have been renamed or when to use the new names, stay tuned to What’s On for further updates.

