Take note: 28 neighbourhoods in Dubai have been renamed
Including Sheikh Zayed Road, Motor City, and Arabian Ranches…
New year, new names: 28 neighbourhoods in Dubai have been renamed by the Dubai Land Department, according to Khaleej Times.
Some of the city’s busiest residential areas including Arabian Ranches, Emirates Hills, Motor City and Sports City are on the list. One of the biggest changes, however, is the Dubai stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road which is now named after the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.
Sports City will now be known as Al Hebiah Fourth while Motor City is now Al Hebiah First, Arabian Ranches is now Wadi Al Asafa 6, Emirates Hills to Al Thanyah, and Festival City is now Al Kheeran.
Here’s the full list of neighbourhoods with their new names:
|Area Code
|Old Name
|New Name
|284
|Al Khawaneej Third
|Al Ttay
|384
|Al Medhmar
|Al Thanyah Second
|321
|Al Mina
|Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah
|383
|Al Safouh Third
|Al Thanyah First
|312
|Al Suq Al Kabeer (Dubai)
|Al Souq Al Kabeer
|531
|Dubai Industrial City First
|Saih Shuaib 2
|532
|Dubai Industrial City Second
|Saih Shuaib 3
|533
|Dubai Industrial City Third
|Said Shuaib 4
|393
|Emirates Hills First
|Al Thanyah Fifth
|388
|Emirates Hills Second
|Al Thanyah Third
|394
|Emirates Hills Third
|Al Thanyah Fourth
|412
|Festival City Second
|Al Kheeran
|683
|Golf City
|Al Hebiah Fifth
|599
|Jabal Ali Industrial
|Jabal Ali Industrial First
|591
|Jebel Ali Village
|Jabal Ali First
|681
|Jumairah Village First
|Al Barsha South Fourth
|684
|Jumairah Village Second
|Al Barsha South Fifth
|674
|Motor City
|Al Hebiah First
|664
|Ranches
|Wadi Al Asafa 6
|345
|Sheikh Zayed Road
|Burj Khalifa
|682
|Sport City
|Al Hebiah Fourth
|675
|Sport City First
|Al Hebiah Second
|911
|UM NAHED 1
|Madinat Hind 1
|912
|UM NAHED 2
|Madinat Hind 2
|913
|UM NAHED 3
|Madinat Hind 3
|914
|UM NAHED 4, Al Yufrah 2, Al Yufrah 3
|Madinat Hind 4
|340
|Al Goze Second Ghadeer
|Al Tair
|513
|Esalel
|Madinat Latifa
At this moment, it is unclear why the areas have been renamed or when to use the new names, stay tuned to What’s On for further updates.
For more information, visit dubailand.gov.ae
Images: Unsplash