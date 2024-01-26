This has gouda brie one of our favourite things to do in the capital…

Happy hours, ladies’ nights and gents nights’ are great and all, but sometimes we feel like a slightly more classy affair – one that involves us eating our bodyweight in cheese. Ok, perhaps classy is the wrong word.

We also love a good dining deal, and thankfully, there are plenty of amazing wine and cheese night deals to try in Abu Dhabi. Here are five of our favourites.

Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Art Lounge is one of Saadiyat Island’s sleekest open-air spots, nestled in the iconic rooftop of the Louvre. To ease into the weekend, C’est Cheese is an un-bree-levable deal that aims to acquaint fromage fans with French gastronomy and grape, with a selection of aged French cheeses paired with glasses of wine. It starts from Dhs300, and runs for two hours.

Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi, entry will be via Gate 2 of the museum (follow the signs to Fouquet’s), 6pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday. Tel: (0)50 699 6375, louvreabudhabi.ae

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi

La Cava’s Wine and Cheese pairing offers five carefully selected wines paired with a charcuterie board of all the delicious cheese, curated by their expert Sommelier. Discover exquisite wines sourced locally and through special imports.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Tues to Sun, 6pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Lexx, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Fans of fromage can sneak their way into the private wine cellar of Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s stunning Lexx Bar every evening to discover an array of cellar wines, fine cheese and charcuterie. Available daily from 5pm to 1.30am, tuck into tasty cheese and charcuterie from around the globe, and pair it with glasses of wine, with packages starting from Dhs135. Having too gouda time to go home? Additional bottles of cellar wine are priced from Dhs85.

Lexx, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, West Corniche, 5pm to 1.30am daily, from Dhs135. Tel: (0)2 510 1234, hyattrestaurants.com

Warehouse, Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated soiree spot, located in the ADNEC end of town. They have a few promotions running throughout the week, but one of The Warehouse’s most exciting deals is ‘Cheese and Wine not?” Two hours of free-flowing grape, cheese and cold cuts, all for just Dhs160 per person. It’s available every night of the week, at any time between 5pm and 11pm.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, daily 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 307 5552, rotanatimes.com

Images: Supplied