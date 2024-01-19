Smashing plates: The best Greek restaurants in Dubai

Alexa, play Zorba The Greek…

We are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to restaurants in Dubai, every cuisine every palette pleased but one of my favourite cuisines recently is Greek. We’re talking spanikopita’s, gyros, souvlaki, grilled fish, taramasalata, all that good deliciousness. As far as Greek restaurants in Dubai go, some of these are the best.

Here are 6 of the best Greek restaurants in Dubai.

Kyma

Alongside a Grecian-inspired beach club, Kyma on Palm West Beach is also home to an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand. It’s shaded by a large canopy and offers diners some gorgeous sea views. Promising authentic Greek flavours with a Mediterranean influence. Expect crowd-pleasers such as sushi, fresh salads and zesty ceviches.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai

Miya

Mamma Miya…Inspired by the magic and beauty of Mykonos, Miya Dubai is bringing its plate-smashing and authentic Greek tastes to Bluewaters Island. Two open kitchens, a central bar, colourful wall murals, and Mediterranean-style interiors with a contemporary edge, it’s the place to be for your new catch up with friends.

Miya Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. open Sun to Wed 1pm to 1am, Thu to Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel:(0)456 40008. @miya.dubai

Mythos

JLT-import Mythos is already well-known for some of the most authentic food in Dubai. The award-winning restaurant has taken its deep roots of Greek cuisine to the new licensed neighbourhood in City Walk, with its much-loved dishes. This new, larger space comes complete with an Aegean-inspired courtyard, a stunning minimalistic design aesthetic, and a menu of Herculean form and finesse.

Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, The Square, City Walk. Sun to Thu, 12.30pm to 12am. Fri and Sat, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 225 3313. mythosdubai.com

Nammos

Nammos Dubai is an export of the celebrity-loved Mykonos restaurant. Tucked next to the main entrance of the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Nammos Dubai has its own private beach, terrace and restaurant. True to the Greek provenance, the menu exudes a lightness of touch that takes you to the Mediterranean. Come with a frisky credit card (Nammos definitely isn’t cheap) and give those celebrities a run for their money.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (0)58 121 0000. @nammos.dubai

Opa

Accessed through a private lift on the side of the Fairmont hotel, so it feels separate, almost like you’re stepping into a Greek hideaway. The menu is split simply into dips, cold starters, salads, hot starters, Greek-style pizzas and mains, with all dishes designed to share. You’ll leave Opa having had a smashing time – in every sense of the word.

Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel (0)4 3570557. @opadubai

Shimmers

This stunning spot in Jumeirah’s Mina A’Salam is just steps away from the sea and serves up some of the city’s best casual Greek cuisine with a European influence. On the menu, you’ll find the likes of cold seafood starters, salads, casseroles and a cooked-to-order catch of the day. It’s a casual setting, so you don’t need to dress up, although it sits right on Madinat Jumeirah’s private beach with spectacular views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah – so you might want to for the Instagram shots alone.

Shimmers, Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, 12.30pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com