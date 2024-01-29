More parking, more shopping, more spending…

The new expansion of the Dubai Outlet Mall has officially been completed as of Q3 last year, however the much loved mall will soon be opening the new section in the coming weeks.

Set in stone

The value luxury mall, home to countless of our favorite brands, is ramping up to open the newly launched extension before Ramadan this year.

Shoppers will be able to pick up the dame incredible deals with a brand new look and feel. A whole new section of the shopping spot will bring an extra 3.8 million square feet of shopping space.

That’s approximately 55.5 American football fields where roughly one point eight million people could fit into. Basically, it’s big – huge.

Getting there

Accommodating to the large influx of people into the mall, the parking will also (thankfully) be increasing the number of parking spaces. The parkade will now be able to house 6,000 cars.

The mall also runs constant bus searches to hotels located around Dubai so getting to the mall is easier than ever.

What’s new?

If you’re looking to break your shopping spree with some entertainment the mall will soon be home to a cinema and a Drift Zone.

It will also be opening a Farmers Market, a Lulu Hypermarket and some exciting dining options for you to check out after you’ve shopped till you’ve dropped.

There are some incredible brands hosted in the mall, including some of our favourite’s such as The Giving Movement.

Never been to Outlet?

With The Dubai Outlet Mall expanding, now is the perfect time to make the drive down Al Ain road and check out all that the mall has to offer.

The mall is also home to other incredible brands including Adidas, Aigner, and Tommy Hilfiger, they are also gearing up to open a New Balance and Zadig & Voltaire.

Dubai Outlet Mall, expansion opening before Ramadan, open Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to 12am. dubaioutletmall.com

Images: Supplied