Sponsored: And there’s pool and beach access included too…

If you’re already making plans for the weekend, then plan your next family daycay around the Carnival Brunch Extravaganza, a new foodie feast at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort.

Arranged on the resort’s neatly manicured gardens and backdropped by beach and Ain Dubai views, this alfresco fiesta is all about putting some all-star family fun into your Saturday. Taking place from 1pm to 4pm, you’ll get to fuel up on dishes from around the world, embrace the array of entertainment, bop along to the tunes from a live DJ, then dive into pool and beach access to watch the pretty sunset afterwards.

The culinary brigade will serve up an internationally-influenced array of dishes from live cooking stations, including grilled meats, flavourful seafood and all of your favourite pizzas and pastas. Once you’ve had your fill of the savoury stuff, be sure to pass by the sweet treats to satisfy those dessert cravings. Of course, you’ll also get to enjoy three hours of free-flowing house drinks to sip on as you soak up the atmosphere.

But as much about entertainment as it is about the food, the brunch promises to serve up a lively carnival-inspired array of family fun. The lawns will be adorned in colourful decor, and guests can expect to be entertained by a saxophonist, live singer, and an array of kids activities and entertainment.

And once brunch finishes at 4pm, brunchers can also enjoy access to the resort’s pool and beach – the perfect ending to a fun-filled afternoon.

Carnival Brunch, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs299 soft, Dhs448 house, Dhs468 premium, Dhs149 children. Tel: (0)4 315 3838. marriott.com