There are few native topics in Dubai, that have the same trigger potential as parking. Whether it’s the daily struggle of finding free spaces in hot spots; keeping the fees topped up once you have found one; giving up on ever finding your car again in Dubai Mall – consigning it to memory; the great too posh to park your own car, valet debate; people stealing ‘your spot’; people taking two spots for one car; people opening their car doors in multi-storey carparks too aggressively; people parking so close they block you on.

We could go on, and that’s really the point – it’s a big undertaking, that impacts a lot of people every single day of the year.

Double Parkin

A big task requires a dedicated focus, something recognised in Law No. (30) of 2023 issued by the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

The core function of Law No.30 of 2023 is to establish ‘Parkin’, a public joint stock company (PJSC) tasked with overseeing (almost) all things parking in Dubai. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will then transfer “certain or all of its responsibilities related to public and private parking” to Parkin as well as the role of issuing relevant permits.

The handover will be facilitated following a franchise agreement sign-off by the RTA and Parkin.

No Parkin there mate

Whilst the finer details are yet to emerge, we know that Parkin PJSC will be looking after the creating, planning, design, operation and managing of public parking spaces. They’ll be tasked with issuing permits to individuals, enabling them to use and reserve parking spaces.

Free Parkin

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (121) of 2023, forming the Board of Directors of Parkin PJSC.

Images: What’s On Archive