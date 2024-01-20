Sponsored: A piece of Bali in the heart of Dubai…

In 2024, Bohox is your go-to spot to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of the city. Find laid back, relaxed and chilled out vibes at this spot, where you can take a break from the fast paced life of Dubai to enjoy a lunch date, a coffee catch-up, business meetings and dinner plans, all with your furry friend.

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Bohox offers the perfect mix of the cafe life and the laidback charm of a relaxed atmosphere. Whatever your heart desires, you can find at this gastronomic experience at the centre of the vibrant district. No matter the time of day, you can spend every moment at Bohox.

The stunning, Bali-inspired outdoor setting makes for a tranquil oasis, an urban escape, if you will, within the city for both patrons and their pets. In the mornings, you and your breakfast companion can indulge in an all-day Mediterranean breakfast tray for two people.

In the afternoon, smaple a delightful Afternoon Tea experience, priced at Dhs169 for two people. This is a carefully, curated selection of treats that is perfect for that afternoon pick me up. There is also a business lunch deal, to make those boring business meetings more fun and relaxing. Served from Monday to Friday at Dhs105 per person.

If you’ve got little ones in tow, fret not, because Bohox caters to all the different age groups. There is a dedicated kid’s menu to please the younger diners, with tasty and wholesome options.

Bohox Restaurant, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Sun, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0) 52 103 2646, boho-x.com

Images: Supplied