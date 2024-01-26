Virgin Radio’s Maz Hakim opens her little black book…

Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their must-try restaurants and standout attractions, to favourite staycations and hidden gems.

This month, we chat to Maz Hakim (@mazzhakim), Virgin Radio’s resident ray of sunshine and host of The Vibe with Maz Hakim.

Here she shares some of her top spots that you need on your radar.

Stay here

My go to staycation spot is Mövenpick Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khamiah. This hotel is a total slice of paradise – they even imported the sand on the beach from the Maldives, so it feels so silky when you walk barefoot across it. It’s a must-visit place that has a piece of my heart.

@movenpickalmarjan

Eat here

I’ve been to a lot of fancy restaurants, but I return time and again to Bosnian House. I love that I can go wearing my sneakers and sit on the couches on the floor while having the most delicious traditional meal. It’s frills-free and such a wholesome experience.

@bosnian.house

Go here

Everyone should visit Al Seef when they come to Dubai, it’s particularly wonderful in winter. You feel like you’ve been teleported to a different century. It’s so artistic, so stunning, right by the water. Perfect for instagram or a casual stroll.

@alseefdubai

Discover this

My local hidden gem is Çeşme Bazlama Kahvaltı in Al Safa. I first visited Bazlame in Cesme, Turkey, so I was very happy when they opened in Dubai recently. The Turkish breakfast experience is fantastically authentic, with a array of colourful dishes, homemade bread and jam, unlimited tea and gozleme (which is not very good for the waistline but a wonderful experience).

@bazlamakahvalti.ae

Pamper here

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s Talise Spa is my favourite spa. This place is magic and like walking into a Pinterest board. You can spend your entire day here and have a full Ottoman-style spa experience in total luxury. I’ve been going to this spa for 10 years, and I’ve taken a lot of the fluffy slippers home with me!

@jumeirahzs

