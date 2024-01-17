Keep those umbrellas close…

Loving the cool weather we’ve been having lately? Well, depending on if you’re a Pluviophile, aka someone who is fond of rain, this news may bring you joy.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), we can expect fair weather in general with a few clouds in the UAE this week. However, come Thursday night until Saturday, the NCM forecasts rainfall over the eastern, northern and western areas. Stay tuned to the weather channels for updates during the week, or of course you can keep your eyes for those dark clouds.

If you find yourself reaching for your shawl or a light jacket, it’s due to the slight gradual decrease in temperatures through the week. Another dip in temperature is expected on Thursday and Friday.

In Abu Dhabi, the lowest temperature as per the NCM this week will be on Friday at 23°C while temperatures in Dubai could range from 24 to 25 °C. Over in Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah, temperatures could drop to as low as 23°C.

The NCM even stated a chance of fog or mist formation over internal areas on Wednesday and Thursday – so drive safe, folks. The NCM urges drivers to keep a safe distance between vehicles, stick to the speed limits, stay in your lane and do not turn on your hazard lights.

Wednesday will also see a change in wind speed from light/moderate to strong at times over the seas which will cause dust and sand to blow northward. Seas are expected to be rough until Thursday.

So, don’t forget those umbrellas, carry that light jacket and maybe grab a warm karak to help you stay warm.

Images: Getty Images