2024 is a leap year, which means we get an extended February – the month of love. And you can also supersize your own romantic gestures this Valentine’s Day by spending it at the world’s tallest five-star hotel, with the beautiful bouquet of celebrations at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. These are just some of the ways you can get amour for your money at this Dubai skyline icon.

Celebrate love at Tong Thai

For a Valentine’s date with real fire and spice, authentic South East Asian flavour palace Tong Thai is offering diners an indulgent four-course menu specially curated for an evening of exotic romance.

Available February 14, from 6pm to midnight, Dhs295 per person, inclusive of a welcome drink. Visit Tong Thai

Prime pairing

For a love that’s rare, and a date that’s well done – head to the dizzy heights of JW steakhouse, Prime68 this February 14. Drink in the skyscraping panoramas of the city and enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbles, followed by a skilfully curated 4-course set menu, that is a must for true meat-lovers.

Available February 14, Dhs895 per couple (or Dhs995 for window seating). Visit Prime68

Take your love to new heights at Vault

Level-up your love with the heart-eye-emoji views of Downtown Dubai from this mainstay of the city’s soirée circuit. Your evening amongst the stars will come complete with a bottle of French bubbles and a platter of fresh oysters. An elevation of the art of love.

Available February 14, Dhs995 per couple. Visit Vault

Spice it up at Rang Mahal

What better way of celebrating the international day of love, than dining out on the vibrant monsoon of flavour and colour represented by Indian cuisine? Rang Mahal is set to tantalise the taste buds with a specially curated six-course set menu, and a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival.

Available February 14, Dhs295 per person. Visit Rang Mahal

Amore to love

If your food love language speaks with a fluent Italian accent, take a trip to Positano this Valentine’s Day. Their authentic Italian buffet sings of the coastal region behind its inspiration, and draws people together over mutual appreciation for covetous carbs.

Available February 14, 6pm to midnight, Dhs225 per person including a welcome drink. Book now here

Exclusive private chef experience at Izakaya

Straight from the land of cherry blossom blizzards, Izakaya proposes a teppanyaki live show to dazzle its diners this V-Day. It comes with a full complement of premium beverages, to enhance the whole enticing affair.

Available February 14, Dhs5,000 per couple including flowers and free-flowing premium beverages. Visit Izakaya

Treat your loved one at Saray Spa

Couple goals! You and partner can enjoy the ultimate Valentine’s Day indulgence with JW Marriott Marquis Dubai’s irresistible “Chocolate Treat”. The two-hour-long pampering session entwines a 30-minute soak in a warm bath, followed by a 30-minute reinvigorating chocolate body scrub and a 60-minute oil massage.

Throughout February Dhs1,250 per couple. Book via (0)4 414 6754

