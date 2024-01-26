It’s time to champion your favourites…

While What’s On is the most trusted source for discovering the top happenings in Abu Dhabi, we’re always keen to know the places that you, our lovely readers, love to go. Which is why the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards is always voted for by the public. But if you haven’t cast your votes yet, this is your final chance, as voting closes on Wednesday January 31.

Taking place at a glittering ceremony in February, we’ll be crowning the best restaurants, hotels, attractions and much more across the capital. But, we can’t do it without your help. We need your valuable opinion to help us award the crème de la crème of the city.

Do you have a go-to cafe? A staycation spot you return to for every special occasion? A must-try restaurant that everyone needs to know about. Whether it’s a brilliant brunch that you take visitors to every time they come, a luxe spa that you want to shout about, or a breakfast that deserves to be named the best – we want to know.

Voting is open right now, so stop what you’re doing and head straight here to cast your votes for your favourite Abu Dhabi spots. You have until January 31, 2024 to cast your vote. Click here to vote now.

Wondering who took home the coveted trophies in 2023? You can see all the winners of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards here.

Venue registration

If you’re a venue in the capital that still wishes to register, then there’s still time. Head over to whatson.ae/events/awards for all the details.