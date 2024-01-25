Plus, the date and location revealed…

While What’s On is the most trusted source for discovering the very best things to do in Dubai, we’re always keen to know the places that you, our lovely readers, love to visit. Which is why the What’s On Dubai Awards is always voted for by the public. But if you haven’t cast your votes yet, this is your final chance, as voting closes on Wednesday January 31.

The 23rd What’s On Dubai Awards will take place on Monday March 4 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, when we’ll be crowning the best restaurants, hotels, attractions and much more across Dubai. But, we can’t do it without your help. We need your valuable opinion to help us award the crème de la crème of the city.

Do you have a favourite burger spot? A must-try business lunch? Your can’t-live-without spa? Whether it’s that Japanese restaurant that you take visitors to every time they come, a hidden cafe that you want to shout about, or a brunch that deserves to be named the best – we want to know.

Voting is open right now, so stop what you’re doing and head straight here to cast your votes for your favourite Dubai venues. You have until January 31, 2024 to cast your vote. Click here to vote now.

Wondering who took home the coveted trophies in 2023? You can see all the winners here.

Venue registration

If you’re a venue in Dubai that still wishes to register, then there’s still time. Head over to whatson.ae/events/awards for all the details.