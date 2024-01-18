Watch: Rory McIlroy tees off from atop Atlantis The Royal ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Sponsored: A historic stunt serves as the prelude to the 35th edition of the globally renowned golf tournament…

To mark the start of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, defending champion Rory McIlroy has served up a historic stunt, teeing off his 2024 campaign by driving a shot from the iconic roof of Atlantis The Royal.

.@McIlroyRory tees off from great heights, to officially launch the 35th edition Hero #DubaiDesertClassic 🏌️‍♂️ An impressive stunt on top of the iconic Atlantis The Royal Dubai Can’t wait to see more of these swings this weekend ⛳️ #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/EDZTEX9Ybl — Hero Dubai Desert Classic (@DubaiDCGolf) January 17, 2024

The world number 2 and three-time Desert Classic winner is vying for his fourth victory at the tournament this weekend, which returns for its 35th edition at Emirates Golf Club from Thursday January 18 to Sunday January 21.

The introduction to the biggest golf event of the year saw McIlroy kick things off in impressive fashion. Against the breathtaking backdrop, the golfing pro landed the perfect start with a dream hole-in-one before plays begins tomorrow. The stunt marks the beginning of the 2024 edition of the region’s longest running golf.

McIlroy, a triumphant conqueror of the Majlis course in 2009, 2015, and 2023, aims to etch his name in history as the first-ever four-time champion of the illustrious event.

“I’m thrilled to be back on the Majlis this weekend, a course filled with cherished memories, especially from last year’s triumphant finish,” McIlroy said ahead of the tournament’s return. “Dubai holds a special place in my heart, and the dynamic evolution of the city is truly awe-inspiring. The view from where we stand is a testament to that, and I am really looking forward to this weekend’s event.”

McIlroy will be up against stiff competition this year. American Major winner Brian Harman and rising PGA Tour star Cameron Young will both make their debuts at the tournament, while European Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are both returning to tee it up. Also teeing off will be European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, Rolex Series winner Ryan Fox and Major Champions Padráig Harrington, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott.

Off the course, fans can look forward to a new-look Tournament Town with fresh dining and family-friendly fun, plus all-new vantage points that offer fans prime views of all the action.

Tickets

There’s still a limited number of free tickets remaining. Register now and download the new app, available on App Store and Google Play, which you’ll need to retrieve your tickets.