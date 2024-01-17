Only Abu Dhabi knows how fun its weekends can be, and coupled with great weather, the possibilities are endless…

Friday, January 19

Al Hosn Festival

The capital’s annual ten-day festival of creativity and culture invites you get on board and step back in time, as you explore Abu Dhabi’s historic traditions and how they gave root to contemporary and newly emerging cultures. Enjoy live performances, family workshops, food & beverage stalls, art and cultural exhibits, immersive trails, re-enactments, and much more.

Al Hosn Festival, Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, Jan 19 to 28, from Dhs30. abudhabiculture.ae

Get some after-school fuel at Antonia’s Al Zeina location

Children aged 10 and under can ring in the weekend with a cool combo of gelato and a slice of Margherita pizza to go, as long as they’re accompanied by an adult and placing the order to go at the capital’s favourite trattoria. We can’t think of many other ways for your little one to see off the school week.

Antonia, Al Zeina, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 3pm to 5pm, Dhs30. Tel: (0)2 622 0480. @antonia.uae

Sip your way into the weekend at Osmo

Osmo’s afternoon tea presents a world of pink hues, floral trees, and sparkling beverages, who converge to bring you an unforgettable experience that captures the essence of Japan’s well-celebrated cherry blossom season. Specials you can dig in to include the signature Katsu sandwiches, roast beef focaccia, matcha scones and delectable macarons, to name just a few.

Osmo Lounge and Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 1pm to 6pm daily (until Feb.11), Dhs250 for two. Tel: (0) 2 208 6900.@osmolounge

Saturday, January 20

Googoosh Live at Saadiyat Nights

GooGoosh, one of Iran’s most popular and iconic performers, will take to the stage this Saturday, ready to wow audiences in the capital with a stunning catalogue of songs bringing you some of the biggest hits over six decades in what is likely her final tour. She performs as part of Saadiyat Nights, who’ve been unveiling one star performing after another since the turn of then new year.

Googoosh Live, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, January 20, 5pm, from Dhs200. ticketmaster.ae

Experience theatrical excellence at Hamilton

Hamilton builds narratives through the musical genres of hip-hop, pop, jazz, R&B, soul and Broadway, with the Lin-Manuel Miranda-conceived extravaganza based on a Ron Chernow biography bringing you “the story of America then told by America now”. Come by the Etihad Arena to catch what is expected to be a theatrical masterpiece, and one that’s had culture vultures in the capital excited for several weeks prior.

Hamilton, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Jan 17 to Feb 11, from Dhs180. etihadarena.ae

DP World ILT20

Get your weekend off to a smashing start at Season 2 of the DP World ILT20, as this blockbuster tournament promises electrifying action from some of the biggest names in the sport. It will be held across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, and in addition to all the main action, will also include a unique opportunity for budding athletes between ages 7 and 11.

DP World International League T20, January 19 to February 17 2024, tickets from Dhs20 at virginmegastore.me.@ilt20official

Sunday, January 21

Fly high on Hudayriyat Island

Let your aspirations fly as high as a kite this weekend, at Abu Dhabi’s annual Hudayriyat International Kite Festival. The synchronised kite-flying show will have you and the family enjoying a splattering of colour, dancing against the backdrop of a (hopefully) blue sky on Marsana Beach. With a host of food, beverage and leisure offerings, the three-day event will feature a packed schedule of activities for all ages to enjoy.

Marsana Beach, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 7pm, free entry. @marsanahudayriyat

Get your tickets for MADO 2024

With the main draw released for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2024, the WTA-500 tournament will welcome some of the top names in the world, including Britain’s 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Olympic gold medalist and doubles career grand slam winner Barbora Krejcikova, two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur and big-hitting southpaw Beatriz Haddad Maia, among other leading names. With much of the action enjoyable for free, this sporting fiesta is one you do not want to miss out on. Get your tickets here now, and follow the instructions in the post above to win courtside tickets to the quarter-finals. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 3 to 11. @mubadalaabudhabiopen

Dig in to the luxe La Vie en Rose brunch at LPM Restaurant and Bar Abu Dhabi

Experience life through rose-tinted glasses at LPM Abu Dhabi, one of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s own shining gems in the culinary space. Ultra-fine dining comes to you with a welcome dose of the Riviera lifestyle, and you’ll want to go on this carefully-crafted voyage come Sunday.

La Vie en Rosé brunch, LPM Restaurant and Bar Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sundays 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs 465 house, Dhs 640 bubbles, Dhs188 children Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Sign your young ‘uns up for Zumba sessions

The Galleria isn’t just a great place to dine and shop, they’ll also have your little ones putting on their dancing shoes with their ‘Kids’ Zumba’ activity in the Sports Park on Level 2. Watch your children have a ball of a time while they stay healthy and enjoy an energetic team activity in the capital.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sundays 9am to 10am. @thegalleriauae