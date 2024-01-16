Cheers to sticking to your dry January goals…

If your January mantra is ‘new year, new me,’ you might be giving dry January a go. But that doesn’t have to mean staying in, and it certainly no longer requires you to skip a trip to the bar. Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic has re-invented the non-alcoholic drinks experience, enabling you to keep your new year’s resolutions in check with sophisticated o.o% cocktail offferings at some of the region’s most exclusive venues.

Should the flavours of a classic Negroni or a refreshing Dark ‘n’ Stormy cocktail be limited to those who imbibe? We don’t think so. And neither does Lyre’s, which is why they’re changing the way the world drinks with a diverse range of cocktails celebrating inclusivity.

Here, you’ll find 8 venues in Dubai embracing the non-alcoholic cocktail trend. Cheers…

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Globally renowned LPM Restaurant & Bar is delving into Dry January with a bespoke menu, ‘La Petite Pause’ featuring four non-alcoholic cocktails in collaboration with Lyre’s.

The four unique cocktails include: The Nogroni Sbagliato, Watermelon Gazpacho, L’Orgeat and Rosé Champagne Colada (all pictured above).

Coya Restaurant & Pisco Bar

To mark Dry January, Coya has added four masterfully crafted Lyre’s non-alcoholic cocktails; Blossom Spritz, Palomita, Martini Expresso & Scarlet. In the surrounds of Coya’s vibrant Latin American experience, you can embrace the playful and adventurous spirit, all with a mindful twist.

L’Atelier Robuchon

A name at the top of its game in the world of fine dining, L’Atelier Robuchon offers a refined selection of zero-alcohol libations including the classic 0.0% Whiskey Sour. For January, the restaurant has introduced a new permanent menu of non-alcoholic cocktails to perfectly pair with the fine French cuisine.

The Guild

A tribute to the bustling energetic brasseries of New York, The Guild is a landscape filled with masterful chefs and artisans waiting for their stories to be told. They offer nightly entertainment with their resident DJs and live percussionists, which those off the sauce can enjoy with an array of zero-alcohol offerings, like the Delizioso di Amaretti.

Kimpo

The funky, neon-lit Korean bar Kimpo at Conrad Dubai is where Brooklyn meets Seoul. While you tuck in to Korean style street food, try their Seoul Cloud cocktail, or a classic Amaretti Sour.

Boca

Tucked away in the heart of Dubai’s financial district, Boca is a Modern Spanish restaurant with a strong commitment to sustainability. In proof of this, try their ‘Banana in a Box’ with Lyre’s Amaretti, a homemade maple-buckwheat tincture in a banana milk wash.

Hookah Place

Top hookah and tea masters and expert mixologists await you at Hookah Place, DIFC. The bright, rock and roll inspired interiors are the perfect backdrop to savour a Lyre’s non-alcoholic cocktail.

Masti

Multi-award-winning and Michelin Guide-listed Masti, which translates to ‘fun and mischief’ infuses modern with tradition and color with flavor, creating an expression of ‘New Asia’.

Try their Pan-Asian-inspired sharing plates alongside an inventive zero-proof concoction, like the Mumbay featuring Lyre’s Italian Spritz.

