Let’s get ready to party…

Q1 is feeling an awful lot like Q4 at the moment. Dubai is in the full swing and using 2024 to make the most of the remainder of the season. There are plenty of incredible parties just waiting to be explored across Dubai this weekend. No matter your vibe you’re guaranteed to find one that suits your style.

Here are all the best parties in Dubai this weekend.

Saturday, January 27

The Shapeshifters

This weekend is the opening of a beach club that we here at What’s On have been excited to check out. BCH:CLB is kicking things off with a bang this weekend with an opening party with The Shapeshifters who are known for the hit track Lola’s Theme.

BCH:CLB, W The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat Jan 27, Dhs350 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 834 3893 @bchclbdxb

Alex Wann

Heading up Surfclub this weekend is none other than Alex Wann. Known for his incredible remix of the hit Milkshake he will have you groovin’ on the sand with his afrohouse vibes all night long.

Surfclub, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 589 5444 @surfclubdubai

WhoMadeWho

Live at Code in Soho Garden this weekend, WhoMadeWho is bringing to Dubai their melodic house and unparalleled vibes. You might know WhoMadeWho for tracks including Heads Above, Abu Simbel and Ember. They have worked alongside the likes of Rufus Du Sol, Adriatique, Arbat and &ME.

Code, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse, tickets available at the door, door policy applies. Tel: (0)52 388 8849 @sohogardendxb

The Frat Brunch

From the people behind off the record comes a brand new brunch experience that will have you doing keg stands, playing beer pong and having a dope time. The Frat Brunch, hosted at Lock, Stock and Barrel in Business Bay is complete with everything you could need and more.

The Frat Brunch, Lock, Stock and Barrel, Business Bay, Sat 3pm to 6pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs350 premium. Tel: (0)56 317 4859 @thefratbrunch