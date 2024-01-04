The waitlist is now open…

A recent survey ranked the Mario Kart franchise as the number one videogame series for getting your pulse going. But it’s not just a workout for your circulatory system. It, dear friends, is a teacher. It’s Sun Tzu for the joypad generation. Your first lesson takes place at the character selection screen. Size is only ever part of the equation – whether you’re a giant mutant monarchic turtle, or a diminutive toadstool, you have to race to your strengths. Second, if you live your life in 50CC, you’ll never realise your full potential, get out of your comfort zone. Don’t compare yourself with others, run your own race, as the memory of the finish line fades, that’s all that matters. And finally, never rest in complacency – maybe you’re ahead, maybe you’re behind – just know that we’re only ever one blue shell away from a complete reversal of fortune.

Taking these lessons to the track

The UAE’s karting and gaming fans united in excitement at our sharing the news last year that Chaos Karts, a karting concept that looks and feels very much like Mario Kart IRL, was headed for Dubai.

It will be located next to Al Serkal Avenue in Al Quoz, and feature industry-leading projection technology to fuse the worlds of go-karting and augmented reality to create a real-life videogame that goes beyond 4D and 4K. Basically it allows you to race with your mates, hilariously inconveniencing them with precision-timed virtual power-up projectiles – and driving past them to secure victory and a temporarily ruined friendship. All the best parts of Mario Kart.

With no physical obstacles on the track and anti-collision technology drivers won’t need to wear helmets or driving suits. The experience is set to transport drivers worlds away as they compete against each other to win points and races.

The wait is (almost) over

The news today is that the waitlist for bookings is now open on the Chaos Karts website with a countdown ticker that suggests an opening date of Wednesday, January 10. And although the price of the tickets is yet to be confirmed, the experience is set to be a fun-fuelled experience for those aged nine and above.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, chaoskarts.ae

