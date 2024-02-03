From sunset suppers on a helipad to a BBQ in the dunes…

Looking to dine a little differently in Abu Dhabi? Here’s three unique dining experiences to try.

Dining in the Dark

Put the phrase ‘love is blind’ to the test at Bab Al Qasr’s Fresh Basil’s Pitch-Black Dining, where all of your senses will be heightened when you lose your sense of sight. The journey is in complete darkness, but that means you’ll spend more time listening to your partner than staring at your plate. It starts from Dhs399 per person.

@babalqasrhotel

A helipad sunset supper

Twice per month, the St Regis Abu Dhabi’s helipad becomes a restaurant for just 20 guests at a lofty height of 225 metres. The 90-minute sunset supper invites guests to drink in the panoramic city views, embrace the romantic atmosphere created by a live saxophonist or violinist, and tuck into an afternoon tea of St Regis’ signature sweet and savoury treats. It’s strictly adults only, and Dhs750 per person.

@stregisabudhabi

A desert BBQ amongst the Liwa dunes

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara knows how to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The entire resort, unrolling amidst the Liwa desert, feels like a dream, with its grand private villas, sumptuous spa, and shimmering new swimming pool. Dining is just as memorable, with the option to book a desert BBQ under the twinkling night sky, where you and your special someone can enjoy cooked-to-order meats at the hands of your private butler and chef. It’ll set you back Dhs1,800 per person.

@anantaraqasralsarab