Sponsored: Consider your next restaurant plans, sorted…

Offering a range of delightful experiences, BohoX should be your go-to destination for all-day breakfast cravings, afternoon indulgences, pet-friendly adventures, winter retreats, and exquisite business lunches.

Ideally located in Downtown Dubai, here’s four reasons you need to check it out.

Breakfast for lunch

Start your day on a high note with their all-day breakfast menu, packed with tastebud-tingling breakfast favourites from around the world. Whether you’re an early bird or prefer a leisurely morning meal, the menu promises a healthy and satisfying start to your day.

Business lunches galore

For those seeking a midday escape, the business lunch extravaganza is available every weekday from Monday to Friday, from 12pm to 3pm. Indulge in a curated selection of delectable dishes for Dhs105 per person.

Bring your furry friends

Want to bring your furry friends along? No problem, at BohoX, furry friends are family too. That’s why they warmly welcome your four-legged companions to join you in their pet-friendly haven. The thoughtfully designed outdoor seating area ensures a memorable dining experience for the whole family.

A wintery afternoon tea

As winter embraces Dubai in its cool hug, BohoX transforms into a cosy retreat, offering warmth and comfort to all who enter. It’s the perfect spot to unwind and escape the chill of the season. Indulge in a sweet afternoon tea for Dhs169 for two and experience a moment of bliss amidst the hustle and bustle of the city.

BohoX, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to 1am. @thebohox

Images: Supplied