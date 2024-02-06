Sponsored: Scroll to plan your Valentine’s Day…

Love is in the air, and Jumeirah Hotels have turned up the romance for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. Here are six dreamy date night spots that promise to sweep you off your feet:

Rockfish

Embark on a Mediterranean culinary journey at Rockfish with chef Andrea Brugnetti’s indulgent black truffle menu. Savour the finest fresh seafood and exquisite signature dishes while soaking up the breathtaking views of the Burj Al Arab. Elevate the experience with a coupe of champagne for the perfect aperitif.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, February 14 from 6pm to 10.30pm. Dhs900 per couple inclusive of two glasses of champagne. Tel: 800 323232. @rockfishdubai

SAL

Immerse yourself in an intimate rendezvous at SAL, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s chic seafront restaurant. Chef Paolo Mannis has curated a four-course set-menu for a delectable dining experience. À la carte options are also available. Enjoy dishes crafted with passion against the backdrop of ocean vibes and live tunes from an elegant harpist. For a more intimate evening, exclusive seaside or private cabana experiences are also available.

SAL, Burj Al Arab, February 14, 7pm to 10.30pm. Dhs450 per person set menu. Tel: (800) 323 232, @sal_burjalarab

Bastion

Located on the 25th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Bastion sets the stage for a romantic dinner with its glamorous interiors and panoramic views of the Dubai skyline. Indulge in a romantic feast with a six-course menu, featuring themed cocktails, wine pairing, and champagne, against the backdrop of a live singer.

Bastion, Level 25, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Feb 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs995 per couple. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Pai Thai

Embark on a love-filled abra ride through Madinat Jumeirah at Pai Thai. Enjoy an exceptional four-course sharing set menu with aromatic and authentic Thai flavours. The experience is elevated with soothing tunes from a violinist and a refreshing selection of limited-edition mocktails & cocktails.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Feb 14, 6pm to 11pm. From Dhs695 per couple. Tel: (800) 323232, @bastiondubai

Pierchic

For a charming and intimate dining experience, Pierchic invites you to indulge in an exclusive five-course set menu of Italian flavours. Begin the evening with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, accompanied by the soothing sound of waves and romantic live jazz music. A perfect Pierchic chocolate box and a red rose await to conclude the night.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai. Feb 13, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs1,700 per person. Tel: (800) 323 232, @pierchicdubai

Shimmers

This stunning spot in Jumeirah’s Mina A’Salam is just steps away from the sea and serves up some of the city’s best casual Greek cuisine with a European influence. This Valentine’s Day, Shimmers invites lovebirds to indulge alfresco in an exclusive Valentine’s Day four-course set-menu and glass of bubbly.

Shimmers, Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah. Feb 14, 6pm to 10.30pm. Dhs1,380 per couple. Te: 800 323232, @shimmersonthebeach

To know more about each of these offers and to discover more about all other Valentine’s Day dining offers across Jumeirah, visit jumeirah.com/valentinesday

Images: Provided