Friday, February 9

Experience the best of pop culture at MEFCC 2024

Some of the biggest names in cinema, art, comics and more are coming to town at this year’s edition of the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), including Hollywood star Oscar Isaac, the Weasley twins, Taz Skylar, Show Hayami and others. Other major attractions all weekend long will include a Japanese Village, making its Abu Dhabi debut by popular demand, a star meet-and-greet, the Comic Creators’ Club, Gaming Arena, Artist Alley, musical performances, food trucks, and more. Grab your tickets now at mefcc.com

Middle East Film and Comic Con, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, February 9 to 11, from Dhs145. @mefcc

Say goodbye to the week that was at Perlage

Luxe bubbly bar and lounge Perlage, from the Tashas Group, welcomes you at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and this one is sure to wow you from the get-go. Deep red hues and signature speakeasy vibes welcome you to chic luxury like few other spots do, and you’ll want to kick back and relax as you show up at your finest to enjoy this experience come Friday night.

Perlage, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday to Sunday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 288 8164. @barperlageae

Immerse yourself in Tuscan sophistication

Premium wine exchanges are the order of the day at one of Abu Dhabi’s finest wine spots, La Cava. This Friday evening, a captivating Tuscan wine exchange event is in the mix with four premium wine flights and a tasting session complemented by an array of cheese, cured meats and a selection of bruschetta. Wine not?

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday February 9, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Saturday, February 10

Take in an enchanting performance under the stars by Magida Al Roumi

The Saadiyat Nights train rolls on, and this Saturday, taking the stage will be multi-award winning Lebanese musician, Magida Al Roumi. Her message of the transformative power of music will thrill you on the picturesque island this weekend, so grab your tickets now.

Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 10 from Dhs150, ticketmaster.ae

Brunchtime beckons at the Fairmont

The Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s grand brunch is a supreme spread with breathtaking views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque accompanying you throughout. A multitude of popular cuisines including Mediterranean, Japanese, Italian, Asian, Indian and others serve up popular favourites such as the baked calzone pizza, and for pasta lovers, Chef Giampaolo’s homemade pasta station is the ideal Saturday afternoon stop. For succulent roast beef, roast chicken, or Beef Wellington options, come by the carving station, hosted by the acclaimed Marco Pierre White Steak House. Over 145 dishes and 20 artisan desserts are available here, so show up early and take you time.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs430 house, Dhs595 bubbles, half price ages 6 to 12, free entry under six years of age. Tel: (0)2 564 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Sunday, February 11

Watch as a champion is crowned at MADO 2024

We’re flying through the draw this week at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, and on Sunday, a champion will be crowned before fans in the capital. With fan favourites Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina and more outlasting stiff competition, this is going to be a cracker. Make sure to also drop by Miami Vibes, SALT and more at the fan village. Grab your tickets here.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. February 3 to 11. @mubadalaabudhabiopen