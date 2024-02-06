Sponsored: It’s KATA-pulted right to the top of our must-dos…

We’re always on the lookout for dining recommendations at Dubai Mall. Places with a little something extra, somewhere you can bring visiting friends and family, a venue where you can relax and recharge after a frantic day of shopping, sightseeing or attraction-hopping. And KATA ticks an awful lot of the important boxes.

These are just some of the reasons why we think, KATA stands tall at the mall…

1. The Dining

The science behind the culinary art at KATA – involves creating innovative, flavourful Japanese cuisine, using only premium ingredients. Which results in creations like their highly sought-after, signature truffle wagyu tartare; the tender Chilean Seabass; the profound umami waves that spill out of their wagyu truffle rice, and their masterpiece of edible engineering – the Burj Khalifa roll.

2. The deals

It probably hasn’t escaped your notice that we at What’s On are obsessed with great promotions – and there are loads to choose from at KATA. There’s the Lunch Affair, which secures you three stunning courses (with dishes that include miso soup, salmon tataki, crispy rice tuna, chicken karaage, truffle udon, Chilean sea bass, and more) for just Dhs88. There’s a Robata Lunch Selection too, and a Hai Tea which puts a sophisticated and tasteful Japanese twist on the classic afternoon tea offering (Dhs160).

3. There’s a celebrity chef at the helm

Heading up the culinary team is master of refined Asian cuisine, Chef Marwan Sardouk. He was the star of the recently released Warner Bros. TV show The Kitchen with Chef Marwan, which focused on the charismatic chef exploring the Dubai dining scene.

4. The view

KATA’s location at the Waterfront Promenade of Dubai Mall, means you get privileged views of The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. Giving each meal an extra Instagrammable edge.

5. The variety in drinks

Craft mixology, but make it healthy. KATA is a proud ambassador for creating artful non-alcoholic beverages, this includes an exceptional selection of mocktails, such as the daring Red Lips and Kata Sips; the berry-infused Sendai Storm; and the sweet and spicy Pure Surprise. There’s also a diverse collection of non-alcoholic beer, wine, and sake as a pairing for your plates.

6. The design

The beauty at KATA is more than just food-deep, it’s instantly visible in the level of detail that’s gone into curating the aesthetics. The walls throughout the venue are adorned with contemporary artworks and high design, exemplified by a show-stopping mural, hand-painted on-site by a renowned artist – to greet guests as they arrive.

KATA, Waterfront Promenade, Dubai Mall, Mon to Thu 10am to midnights, Fri to Sun 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)54 582 9933. @kata.ae

Images: Provided