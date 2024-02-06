Sponsored: Immerse in Arabesque glory…

Inspired by Arabian folklore and Islamic ingenuity, Four Seasons Dubai welcomes the holy month with experiences rooted in tradition.

Here are 6 ways to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan with Four Seasons Dubai

Iftar at Suq

Break your fast with buffet treats with influences that span the Islamic geography. You will dine on the verdant terrace with a three-piece band gracing you with tunes from the days of old. Shisha is also available with prices from Dhs210.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Dhs410 per person, Dhs205 per child ages 6-11, Dhs395 group bookings (15-29 guests), sunset to 10pm, @fsdubai

Iftar at Shai Salon

The iftar at Shai Salon is inspired by Omar Khayyam, a renowned poet and mathematician. Expect a five-course rich feast post-sunset at Shai Salon.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Dhs300 per person, Dhs150 per child 6-11, sunset to 9pm, @shai_salon

Iftar at MINA Brasserie

MINA Brasserie’s three-course iftar is a convergence of East and West. Loved ones can connect over inspired creations such as seared foie gras with hummus and herbed sea bass with couscous and more.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dhs295 per person, 6.30pm to 8pm, @minabrasseriedubai

Suhoor at Penrose Lounge

Celebrate the rich flavours of the Middle East with a set menu for Dhs210. Expect dishes like tanhu muhammara, lamb chops, and more. For Dhs330, you can get pastries and Arabic coffee from the suhoor trolley. You will dine out on the terrace with grand views and strums of the oud.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dhs210 set menu, Dhs330 set menu with shisha and access to the coffee trolley, 8.30pm to 2am, @penrosedubai

Suhoor at Shai Salon

Indulge in delicacies from the Emirates and Arabia, coupled with pastries by the talented Nicolas Lambert at Shai Salon.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai, A la carte delicacies and pastries, 9pm onwards, @shai_salon

For reservations, call the team at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach on 04 270 7777 and for Four Seasons Hotel DIFC on 04 506 0000.