February is the month of love, and if you’re wondering where to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, then consider a pair of beautiful celebrations at the ultra-romantic One&Only Royal Mirage.

Jetty Lounge

At Jetty Lounge, you’ve got the option to sit with your toes in the sand at one of the tables that gaze out to the water, or on the elevated terrace, to drink in both the master mixology and the stunning sorbet-hued sunsets.

But whether you’re using the day of love to get spoil your significant other or get-together with friends for a fabulous Galentine’s celebration, everyone is welcome to mark Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable evening under the stars. Jetty Lounge’s Valentine’s Day theme this year is “Love in the Sand,” with the luxurious beach bar catering to all relationship statuses. There will be a themed a la carte food menu on offer, plus the bar will be plentifully stocked with sparkling, cocktails and spirits to toast to an evening celebrating all things love. Further adding to the theme, thoughtful activities will include the Love Letters Pavilion for personal messages, the Bonfire of Wishes for symbolic aspirations, and a DJ-curated music experience with love anthems and empowering tracks.

There’s a Valentine’s drinks package priced at Dhs998 for two (inclusive of unlimited house beverage), or if you’d like to book a more secluded gazebo, prices start from Dhs2,000.

Calling all singles, you’re welcome to join the Valentine’s fun, with guys invited to enjoy drinks package for Dhs499 (inclusive of unlimited house beverages), while all the single ladies enter for free receiving complimentary glass of sparkling, with drinks based on consumption.

The Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Wednesday February 14, packages from Dhs499. Tel: (0)4 315 2412. oneandonlyresorts.com

Beach, Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco

Experience a week-long celebration of love at stunning seafront restaurant, Beach Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco. Their Valentine’s event theme this year is ‘Carnival of Hearts,’ and will run from February 12 to 17, promising a flavourful menu, stunning setting, and live entertainment. The set menu, priced at Dhs490 per person, will be a special showcase of the restaurant’s elevated seafood, with two sharing starters, a main course, and desserts. It will all be served up to a soulful serenade under the stars, perfect for injecting a little wow-factor into the celebrations.

Beach, Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Monday February 12 to Saturday February 17, Dhs490 per person, food only. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com